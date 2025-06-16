Northstar Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,630 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

