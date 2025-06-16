Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NYSE: FI) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2025 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2025 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $244.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

4/28/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $237.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $267.00.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $218.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Fiserv had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.40. 226,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,450. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

