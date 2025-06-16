10,921 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,056,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
