FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

