CHB Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CHB Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,363,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

