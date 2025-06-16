Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

