Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,414.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 242,666 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $107.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

