Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

