Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYOIF

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Shares of PYOIF stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

(Get Free Report)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.