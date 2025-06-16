Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,647 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

