Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 51.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.14. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.14 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.4379 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.42. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.