Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 51.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.14. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.56.
China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.14 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%.
China Construction Bank Increases Dividend
China Construction Bank Company Profile
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.