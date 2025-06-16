Short Interest in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Drops By 42.1%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $48.87 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

