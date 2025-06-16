Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 3,860 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.82% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

