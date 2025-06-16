Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $602,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.68 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

