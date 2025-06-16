JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JQUA opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

