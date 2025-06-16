Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Endava by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 931,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Down 3.8%

DAVA stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Endava plc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a PE ratio of 142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

