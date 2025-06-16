Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SPXL opened at $156.56 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $190.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 3.05.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

