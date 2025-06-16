United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $695.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.24.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.