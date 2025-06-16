1,962 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Purchased by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

