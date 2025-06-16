Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Down 42.2% in May

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Lucas GC Stock Down 3.2%

Lucas GC stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Lucas GC has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.