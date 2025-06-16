CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

