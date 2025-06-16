Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $563,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. This represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.