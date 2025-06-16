Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares during the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $55,326,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,420. This represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $121,605.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,689,105. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

