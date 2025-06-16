FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amprius Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 897,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 338,524 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,805.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.