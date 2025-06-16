Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of nCino by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $51,335.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,363.76. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Trading Down 1.7%

NCNO opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.