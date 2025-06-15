Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.43. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.