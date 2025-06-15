NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. 1,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.