SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lifted by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

