iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.17. 4,091,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,184,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.62.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.80.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.