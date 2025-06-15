iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.17. 4,091,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,184,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.62.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.80.

