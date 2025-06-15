Source Capital, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $42.62 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

