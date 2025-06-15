Source Capital, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $42.62 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.
Source Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.