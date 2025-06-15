Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
Saputo Trading Down 3.5%
Saputo stock opened at C$26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.88.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
