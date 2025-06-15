Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $23.62 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

