Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 70.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 21.9%
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Cannabis Sativa
