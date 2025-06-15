Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 70.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 21.9%

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.