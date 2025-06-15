MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 6,687,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,886% from the average daily volume of 134,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

