ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.28 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 119.28 ($1.62). 8,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 180 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.12 million, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.15.

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

