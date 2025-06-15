BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,058,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 1,946,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. BYD has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.12.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.91 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $3.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BYD in a report on Friday, March 28th.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

