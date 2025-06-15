abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 37,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
