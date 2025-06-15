abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 37,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 290,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

