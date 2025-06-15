McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.97. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

