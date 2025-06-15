Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Decreases By 55.7%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

CLSH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. CLS Holdings USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

