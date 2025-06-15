China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CILJF opened at $2.26 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.
About China Life Insurance
