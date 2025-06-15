Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Capgemini has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $44.73.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.