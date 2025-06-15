Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.