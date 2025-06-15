Optas LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after buying an additional 742,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

