ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000.

JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

