American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $690,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $271.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

