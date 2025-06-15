Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 585,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.