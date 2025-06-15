Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 585,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

