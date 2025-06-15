Dover Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

