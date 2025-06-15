Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

