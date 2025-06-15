Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $61,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,098. This represents a 78.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Gerard Higgins sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,698.99. This trade represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,326. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,149,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 561,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of PEGA traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

