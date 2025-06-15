BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

